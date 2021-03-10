 

Wolters Kluwer Releases its 2020 Annual Report

 Wolters Kluwer releases its 2020 Annual Report
Agenda and convocation notice AGM available online

March 10, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services, today released its 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance Data Overview. The Financial Statements for 2020, as included in the 2020 Annual Report, will be proposed for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on April 22, 2021.

The agenda with explanatory notes, and the convocation notice for the AGM are now available at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm. The agenda for the AGM includes the proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2020 financial year of €1.36 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of €0.89 per ordinary share. Furthermore, the proposals to re-appoint Frans Cremers and Ann Ziegler as members of the Supervisory Board and Kevin Entricken as member of the Executive Board are on the agenda. The proposal to adopt the amended remuneration policy for the members of the Executive Board is also on the agenda.

The information for the AGM includes an update of issued share capital on which votes can be cast at the meeting. The AGM will be held virtually, through a webcast, on April 22, 2021.

The 2020 Annual Report, with integrated selected sustainability information, and the 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance Data Overview, are available in PDF on www.wolterskluwer.com/annual-report.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

