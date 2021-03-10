Sampo plc Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 March 2021 at 9:00 am
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds on 8 March 2021 increased above 5 per cent. Also, the disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. increased above 5 per cent.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
5.00% shares
4.96% voting rights
|
0.11% shares
0.11% voting rights
|
5.12% shares
5.07% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
|
27,782,299 shares
27,782,299 voting rights
|
5.00% shares
4.96% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
|
27,782,299 shares
27,782,299 voting rights
|
5.00% shares
4.96% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|
Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period
|
Physical or
cash settlement
|
Number of shares
and voting rights
|
% of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|
263,012 shares
263,012 voting rights
|
0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|81,876 shares 81,876 voting rights
|
0.01% shares
0.01% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|
281,208 shares
281,208 voting rights
|
0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
|
626,096 shares
626,096 voting rights
|
0.11% shares
0.11% voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
|
Wertpapier
