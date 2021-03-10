 

Securitas presents new global brand identity

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 08:17  |  61   |   |   

- New brand highlights Securitas' human and progressive approach and the positive impact of its innovation and technology

- Brand headlined by tagline 'See a different world'

- Securitas logo receives first major update since 1972

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas, the world's leading intelligent protective services partner, has launched a major update to its global brand identity and positioning. Headlined by the tagline `See a different world', the new brand highlights the company's human and progressive approach to security, and the positive impact of its innovation and technology. It includes the first major update of the well-known Securitas logo since 1972.

Securitas' new brand delivers an original tone of voice, visual identity and a positive and proactive storytelling agenda. It will be visible on Securitas' personnel uniforms, vehicles, equipment and facilities, as well as its digital tools and online channels. The brand will be rolled out gradually across the company's worldwide operations.

The tagline `See a different world' emphasizes the expertise and diversity of Securitas' people, and the innovativeness and relevance of its offerings. It is intended to resonate with audiences within and beyond the security business, and to enable Securitas to engage in conversations with a wider range of stakeholders.

Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO, Securitas: "Our new brand shows the world who we are and where we're going. It builds on Securitas' proud heritage and values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and focuses on our unique people and high-impact technology. We work with many of the world's most recognizable companies, and our new identity makes it clear how we can help create a more sustainable and inclusive future together with our clients and partners. It will open even more doors for our business and accelerate our strategy execution."

Securitas has 355,000 employees serving 150 global clients and more than 150,000 clients in total across 48 markets. The company is accelerating its digital transformation through investing in data-driven tools and analytics and by interacting with clients in innovative ways, and aims to double its sales of electronic security and security solutions by 2023.

Mauro Silva, VP Brand and Strategic Marketing, Securitas: "This is a milestone for our company and our industry. We reflected on our strategy, our world and what clients expect from us today and saw an opportunity for differentiation. Securitas is a knowledge-driven company where engaged and talented people make a positive difference every day. This brand expresses our confidence in the future, while remaining true to our heritage and people, and makes our leadership clearer than ever."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Securitas presents new global brand identity - New brand highlights Securitas' human and progressive approach and the positive impact of its innovation and technology - Brand headlined by tagline 'See a different world' - Securitas logo receives first major update since 1972 STOCKHOLM, March …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Nanoform Finland Plc successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 40 million
Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Songtradr Acquires Award-winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu
Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately ...
Update on EQT Infrastructure V and certain other initiatives
Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.9% | Valuates Reports
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Medical expert warns thousands could die from HPV programming interrupted by Covid-19
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area