 

Rallye Announces Its Entry Into Exclusive Negotiations With Financière Immobilière Bordelaise for the Sale of Groupe Go Sport

Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces today that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Financière Immobilière Bordelaise for the sale of the entire share capital of Groupe Go Sport for a price of EUR 1 without any representation and warranties given by Rallye.

Completion of the sale is notably subject to the consultation of Go Sport Group employee representative bodies (instances représentatives du personnel), the approval of the transaction by the relevant antitrust authorities, the waiver by the Paris Commercial Court of the non-transferability of Go Sport Group shares, and the agreement of Go Sport Group banks to maintain and amend their current outstanding loans.

Completion of the sale may occur before the end of the first semester of 2021.



