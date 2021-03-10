 

Elanders strengthens its sustainability work by appointing a Sustainability Director

Elanders Group has recruited Nathalie Bödtker-Lund, currently head of operations at WIN WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Award, for the position of Sustainability Director. The recruitment signals an increased focus when it comes to sustainability issues and adds more force to Elanders efforts in developing sustainable services within Life Cycle Management and circular economy.

Sustainability Director is a newly established role and a logical step as sustainability is now an integrated part of Elanders business model, according to Magnus Nilsson, president and CEO of Elanders.

”We face tougher demands from customers and society when it comes to sustainability. To meet these and play an active role calls for strategic thinking as well as a dedicated resource. With Nathalie Bödtker-Lund we get both. In addition she is a person with a lot of energy who is truly passionate about the possibilities of the circular economy,” says Magnus Nilsson.

“At the same time, the toughest demands come from ourselves. We have, given our global presence, a social responsibility to reduce our emissions with an active environmental work, but also to develop services that reduce emissions or even lead to negative emissions. One example of this is our Renewed Tech venture where we offer our customers solutions that extend the life of their products. When it comes to environmental work, we want to be at the fore-front and establish long-term goals that truly elevates our environmental work while helping our customers do better business. We know Nathalie well and are convinced that she is cut out to help us reach this target.”

Nathalie Bödtker-Lund will be placed at the group headquarters but will support the group companies around the world in their sustainability work. Most recently, she has held a position as head of operations at WIN WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Award. As one of the world’s most prominent sustainably awards it has, since the year 2000, acknowledged noticeable achievements across the Globe. Among the many prize-winners, we notice Gro Harlem Brundtland, Al Gore and Kofi Annan. The award also seeks to spread knowledge about the three main areas of sustainability—ecological, economic and social—which are all crucial in order to create a more sustainable trade and industry.

In her role at Elanders, Nathalie Bödtker-Lund will play an important part in the service development that is decisive to give Elanders the desired edge within the sustainability field and ensure that the company remains attractive to customers, employees and investors. And she is adamant that the route chosen by Elanders is the one that companies must take:

”The business world has an enormous responsibility when it comes to sustainability work. The European Green Deal that means that Europe shall be climate neutral by 2050 cannot be accomplished unless companies pull up their sleeves and make sure to reach the target with concrete efforts. I am totally convinced that the companies that have not begun this conversion within ten years will be out of the game.”

Nathalie Bödtker-Lund takes up her position as Sustainability Director on April 1, 2021.

 

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment




