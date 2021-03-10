 

DGAP-DD UniDevice AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2021 / 08:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Parisa Patricia
Last name(s): Kashani

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hamed
Last name(s): Sam Jam
Position: Member Management Board PPA International AG

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UniDevice AG

b) LEI
391200BR5PDBQHT8X262 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.40 EUR 216000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.4000 EUR 216000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


