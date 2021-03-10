Convening of annual general meeting of Totalkredit A/S - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 10:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1560 Copenhagen V.

Agenda:

The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.

Presentation of the Annual Report 2020 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board.

Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.

Election of members of the Board of Directors.

Appointment of auditors.

Remuneration matters, including the remuneration policy for approval.

Any other business.

The agenda of the Company's general meeting, its updated remuneration policy as well as its Annual Report will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting.

Item 4 on the agenda proposes re-election of Michael Rasmussen, David Hellemann and Anders Jensen for the Board of Directors.

As item 5 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditors of the Company as recommended by the Board Audit Committee.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S owns all the shares of the Company.

Copenhagen, 10 March 2021

Totalkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 20 37 28 69.

