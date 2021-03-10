Prospectus updates with SFDR
Lysaker, 10 March 2021
The prospectuses have been supplemented with new disclosures according to the Sustainability Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). The updated content is located from page 2 in each of the fund's prospectus.
Also, the list of funds managed by the management company has been amended, and other minor adjustments in the Prospectuses' wordings have been carried out.
The Prospectus update is effective as of today. Updated prospectuses are enclosed herein, and can also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk.
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 750 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 20 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.
Attachments
- Storebrand Global ESG Plus Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Global Multifactor Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Global Solutions Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder Prospectus_ENG
0 Kommentare