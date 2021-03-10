 

Prospectus updates with SFDR

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 10 March 2021

The prospectuses have been supplemented with new disclosures according to the Sustainability Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). The updated content is located from page 2 in each of the fund's prospectus.

Also, the list of funds managed by the management company has been amended, and other minor adjustments in the Prospectuses' wordings have been carried out.

The Prospectus update is effective as of today. Updated prospectuses are enclosed herein, and can also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 750 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 20 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.

