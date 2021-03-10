 

Real People Investment Holdings Limited – Early Partial Redemption of Nordic Senior Bonds with Excess Cash

Real People Investment Holdings Limited up to SEK 260,000,000 and up to NOK 135,000,000 Senior Unsecured Callable Bonds 2013/2028 ISIN: SE 000 5392560 and NO 001 0689342 (the "Bonds")

Johannesburg, 10 March 2021

Reference is made to the terms and conditions for the Bonds, originally dated 16 September 2013, as amended and restated, most recently by an amendment and restatement agreement dated 22 September 2020 (the "Terms and Conditions").

Payment of cash sweep

The Company will make an early partial redemption of the Bonds pursuant to Clause 11 (Cash Sweep) of the Terms and Conditions and as further set out below.

Payment details

SEK Bonds (ISIN: SE 000 5392560)

The SEK Bonds will be partially redeemed on 31 March 2021 in a total amount of SEK 6,210,237.44. The record date, on which a bondholder must hold SEK Bonds in order to receive the redeemed amount, will be 24 March 2021.

The partial redemption of the SEK Bonds will be made as partial prepayments of all outstanding SEK Bonds by way of reducing the registered Nominal Amount of each SEK Bond with an amount of SEK 47,904. Due to the fact that the Nominal Amount registered with the CSD does not include capitalised interest, the repayment will appear to be made at a price of 102.07813% of the amount by which the registered Nominal Amount will be reduced as a result of the repayment. The amount is rounded down to the nearest SEK 1.00 per SEK Bond.

NOK Bonds (ISIN: NO 001 0689342)

The NOK Bonds will be partially redeemed on 31 March 2021 in a total amount of NOK 4,833,340.19. The record date, on which a bondholder must hold NOK Bonds in order to receive the redeemed amount, will be 26 March 2021.

The partial redemption of the NOK Bonds will be made by pro rata payments to the bondholders holding NOK Bonds through redeeming NOK Bonds with a total registered Nominal Amount of 4,723,487. Due to the fact that that the outstanding Nominal Amount registered with the CSD does not include capitalised interest, the repayment will appear to be made at a price of 102.32568%] of the amount by which the registered Nominal Amount will be reduced as a result of the redemption. The amount is rounded down to effect a pro rata repayment to the bondholders in accordance with the rules of the CSD.

For further information, please contact:

Jacques Hefer, Group Treasury Manager

Email: jhefer@realpeople.co.za

Phone number: +27 84 514 3018

This information is information that Real People Investment Holdings Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9:00 am CET on 10 March 2021.

Attachment


Titel
Titel
Titel
Titel
ZeitTitel
