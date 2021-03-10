The sales of „Vilvi Group“ February 2021
The consolidated sales for February 2021 amounted to 9.8 million EUR – 0.6 % decrease comparing to February 2020. The sales of the Group for period January - February 2021 amounted to 20.56 million EUR – 4.9 % increase comparing to the same period last year.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
