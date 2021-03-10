Brenntag shows strong performance in the extraordinary year 2020 that underlines the resilience of its business model

Essen (ots) - Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemical

and ingredients distribution, reports very good results for the year 2020

despite extraordinary economic conditions due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The company implemented a global crisis management and managed to maintain

supply chains uninterrupted throughout the year. In addition, Brenntag initiated

a comprehensive transformation program to strengthen and expand its leading

position in the industry. The implementation of "Project Brenntag" already

contributed to the positive results 2020.



Christian Kohlpaintner, CEO of Brenntag SE: "Brenntag's performance has been

strong despite very challenging macro-economic and operational conditions in

2020. Our high diversification by countries and by industry segments helped us

in mitigating the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, our

excellent, stable, and reliable supplier base as well as our longstanding

customer relationships were a decisive factor to navigate well through the past

year. Especially, we owe a big thank you to our employees for their great

dedication in 2020. In summary, we are very satisfied with the financial results

2020."





