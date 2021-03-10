 

Valmet hosts a Capital Markets Day today, March 10, 2021 in a virtual format

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 09:01  |  48   |   |   

HELSINKI, Finland, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet hosts a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in a virtual format. The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide information and an update on Valmet's strategy and business outlook. Valmet's climate program - Forward to a carbon neutral future - was published today and will also be presented in the event. Valmet's strategy and financial targets remain unchanged. The day will include presentations by Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Kari Saarinen, CFO and the Business Line Presidents.

"Valmet's strategy has been consistent during the last years. We are continuously developing and improving our technology, processes and personnel, while keeping customers at the core of Valmet's operations. We have made consistent progress in our strategic focus areas, and as a result, our financial performance has improved steadily. Our systematic work towards building the future continues. As a part of this commitment, we have today published Valmet's climate program - Forward to a carbon neutral future", says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Presentation material and webcast

Live Capital Markets Day webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. EET at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2021-cmd/. The presentation materials will be available on Valmet`s website http://www.valmet.com/cmd2021/ at approximately 12:00 noon EET. The language of the event and materials is English. Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

There is an opportunity to ask the management questions throughout the event using a question form. It is also possible to take part in the last presentation, concluding remarks by CEO and President Pasi Laine, through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at

Finland Toll: +358 981710310
Germany Toll: +49 6913803430
Sweden Toll: +46 856642651
United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804
United States Toll: +1 6319131422

The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 70499711#

Please note, the conference call is valid only during the last presentation.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-hosts-a-capital-markets-day-today--march-10--2021-in-a-virtual-format,c3303598

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valmet hosts a Capital Markets Day today, March 10, 2021 in a virtual format HELSINKI, Finland, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valmet hosts a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in a virtual format. The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide information and an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Nanoform Finland Plc successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 40 million
Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Songtradr Acquires Award-winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu
Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately ...
Update on EQT Infrastructure V and certain other initiatives
Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.9% | Valuates Reports
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Medical expert warns thousands could die from HPV programming interrupted by Covid-19
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area