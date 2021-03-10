 

Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 09:00  |  37   |   |   

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

10 March 2021  

Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 25 March 2021 at 12:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1560 Copenhagen V.

-o0o-

Agenda:

  1. The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.
     
  2. Presentation of the Annual Report 2020 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.
     
  3. Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.
     
  4. Remuneration matters, including the remuneration policy and remuneration report for approval.
     
  5. Election of members of the Board of Directors.
     
  6. Appointment of auditors.
     
  7. Any other business.

The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals, its updated remuneration policy, remuneration report as well as its Annual Report have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which owns all the shares of the Company.

Item 5 on the agenda proposes election of Preben Sunke and re-election of Merete Eldrup, Nina Smith, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Hans-Ole Jochumsen and Vibeke Krag for the Board of Directors. Curriculum Vitae of Preben Sunke is enclosed as Appendix 1.

Re-election of Nina Smith, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren and election of Preben Sunke is subject to their election for the Board of Directors of Forenet Kredit at the meeting of Forenet Kredit's Committee of Representatives held on the same date.
As item 6 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditors of the Company as recommended by the Board Audit Committee.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

 

Copenhagen, 10 March 2021

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Board of Directors

Contact:
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 20 37 28 69.

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Nykredit Realkredit A/S To Nasdaq Copenhagen 10 March 2021   Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 25 March 2021 at 12:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...