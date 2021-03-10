Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 25 March 2021 at 12:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1560 Copenhagen V.

Agenda:

The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.

Presentation of the Annual Report 2020 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.

Remuneration matters, including the remuneration policy and remuneration report for approval.

Election of members of the Board of Directors.

Appointment of auditors.

Any other business.

The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals, its updated remuneration policy, remuneration report as well as its Annual Report have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which owns all the shares of the Company.

Item 5 on the agenda proposes election of Preben Sunke and re-election of Merete Eldrup, Nina Smith, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Hans-Ole Jochumsen and Vibeke Krag for the Board of Directors. Curriculum Vitae of Preben Sunke is enclosed as Appendix 1.

Re-election of Nina Smith, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren and election of Preben Sunke is subject to their election for the Board of Directors of Forenet Kredit at the meeting of Forenet Kredit's Committee of Representatives held on the same date.

As item 6 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditors of the Company as recommended by the Board Audit Committee.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

Copenhagen, 10 March 2021

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 20 37 28 69.

Attachments