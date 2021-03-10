--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Announcements/DistributionSt Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q1 2021Jersey, 10 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS),("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper ofshopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that acircular setting out details on the election being offered to Shareholders toreceive a Scrip Dividend for the Q1 2021 dividend distribution is now availableon the Company's website. Unless a Shareholder informs the Company that itelects to receive the Scrip Dividend, the Q1 2021 dividend will be distributedin cash. The relevant Q1 2021 dividend distribution timetable is set out below.______________________________________________________________________________|Q1 dividend ||______________________________________________________________________________||Event | Time and/or date||______________________________________|_______________________________________||Q1 Ex-dividend date | 11 March 2021||______________________________________|_______________________________________||Q1 Dividend record date | 12 March 2021||______________________________________|_______________________________________||Commencement election period Q1 | 09.00 a.m. (CET) on 15 March 2021||dividend | ||______________________________________|_______________________________________||Conclusion election period Q1 dividend| 4.00 p.m. (CET) on 26 March 2021||______________________________________|_______________________________________||Q1 Dividend payment date | 31 March 2021||______________________________________|_______________________________________|The Scrip dividend programme is offered to shareholders subject to the renewalof the authorisation to issue Scrip shares in the next Annual General Meeting ofthe Company.Neither the Company nor Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. shall beliable for any loss arising out of a failure of the election to be received byVan Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. before conclusion of the electionperiod. For further information, reference is made to the aforementionedcircular.Scrip Dividend exchange ratioThe number of new shares allotted to Shareholders that elect to receive the