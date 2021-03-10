 

EANS-News Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q1 2021

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.03.2021, 09:30  |  87   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Announcements/Distribution

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q1 2021

Jersey, 10 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS),
("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that a
circular setting out details on the election being offered to Shareholders to
receive a Scrip Dividend for the Q1 2021 dividend distribution is now available
on the Company's website. Unless a Shareholder informs the Company that it
elects to receive the Scrip Dividend, the Q1 2021 dividend will be distributed
in cash. The relevant Q1 2021 dividend distribution timetable is set out below.

______________________________________________________________________________
|Q1 dividend |
|______________________________________________________________________________|
|Event | Time and/or date|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Q1 Ex-dividend date | 11 March 2021|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Q1 Dividend record date | 12 March 2021|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Commencement election period Q1 | 09.00 a.m. (CET) on 15 March 2021|
|dividend | |
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Conclusion election period Q1 dividend| 4.00 p.m. (CET) on 26 March 2021|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Q1 Dividend payment date | 31 March 2021|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|


The Scrip dividend programme is offered to shareholders subject to the renewal
of the authorisation to issue Scrip shares in the next Annual General Meeting of
the Company.

Neither the Company nor Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. shall be
liable for any loss arising out of a failure of the election to be received by
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. before conclusion of the election
period. For further information, reference is made to the aforementioned
circular.

Scrip Dividend exchange ratio
The number of new shares allotted to Shareholders that elect to receive the
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q1 2021 - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Dividend Announcements/Distribution St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Abgasskandal in der Wohnmobilbranche: Wohnmobil Fiat Ducato 2 im Fokus - hoher Schadenersatz für geschädigte Verbraucher ...
Thüringer tanken am teuersten / Benzin in Berlin am günstigsten / Dieselfahrer zahlen in ...
Neustart der Reisebranche und Ideen für die Erholung nach der Krise als zentrale Themen von ...
Former Magento Lead Evangelist Ben Marks joins Shopware as Director (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Ferienhausbesitzer fordern Öffnungssignal noch vor dem 22. März / Göran Holst: ...
GET H2: Sieben Unternehmen wollen Basis einer europäischen Infrastruktur für grünen ...
Ein Jahr Nutri-Score: 240 Nestlé-Produkte tragen bereits die Nährwertkennzeichnung (FOTO)
Corona: Wirtschaftliche Lage von Soloselbständigen und Kleinstunternehmern verschärft sich (FOTO)
Deutsche Autoindustrie: der Hunger auf Big Data wächst (FOTO)
Internet- und Telefonverträge: Mehrheit der Deutschen schaut auf den Kundenservice und kurze Verträge (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
vbm verurteilt Warnstreiks als unverhältnismäßige Stimmungsmache in schweren Zeiten - Brossardt: "IG Metall offensichtlich nicht an baldiger Einigung interessiert"
Keine gute Idee: PIN als "Telefonnummer" tarnen
Fiat-Chrysler im Diesel-Abgasskandal erstmals verurteilt / Landgericht Koblenz fällt ...
146 Milliarden Euro für die Tonne? / Banken und Kunststoffindustrie verschärfen globale ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
EANS-Tip Announcement: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
04.03.21
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / EGM to be adjourned indefinitely (sine die)
04.03.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
04.03.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
25.02.21
EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
6
Atrium hohe dividendenrendite