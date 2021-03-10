EANS-News Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q1 2021
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 10.03.2021, 09:30 | 87 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Announcements/Distribution
St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -
Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q1 2021
Jersey, 10 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS),
("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that a
circular setting out details on the election being offered to Shareholders to
receive a Scrip Dividend for the Q1 2021 dividend distribution is now available
on the Company's website. Unless a Shareholder informs the Company that it
elects to receive the Scrip Dividend, the Q1 2021 dividend will be distributed
in cash. The relevant Q1 2021 dividend distribution timetable is set out below.
______________________________________________________________________________
|Q1 dividend |
|______________________________________________________________________________|
|Event | Time and/or date|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Q1 Ex-dividend date | 11 March 2021|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Q1 Dividend record date | 12 March 2021|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Commencement election period Q1 | 09.00 a.m. (CET) on 15 March 2021|
|dividend | |
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Conclusion election period Q1 dividend| 4.00 p.m. (CET) on 26 March 2021|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Q1 Dividend payment date | 31 March 2021|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
The Scrip dividend programme is offered to shareholders subject to the renewal
of the authorisation to issue Scrip shares in the next Annual General Meeting of
the Company.
Neither the Company nor Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. shall be
liable for any loss arising out of a failure of the election to be received by
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. before conclusion of the election
period. For further information, reference is made to the aforementioned
circular.
Scrip Dividend exchange ratio
The number of new shares allotted to Shareholders that elect to receive the
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0