 

Migration of Participating Securities

Migration of Participating Securities expected to take effect on 15 March 2021

10 March 2021

10 March 2021:  Irish Continental Group plc (the “Company”) provides the following update in relation to the proposed migration of its ordinary shares i.e. ICG Units ("Ordinary Shares") as part of the scheduled migration of Irish corporate securities,  from CREST to Euroclear Bank (“Migration”) under the  Migration of Participating Securities Act 2019 (“2019 Act”).

Following the approval of all resolutions necessary to facilitate participation of the Company's Ordinary Shares in Migration at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 12 February 2021, the Company has consented to the Migration and has made the requisite notifications to the Irish Companies Registration Office and Euronext Dublin. Accordingly, the Company confirms that all steps required to be taken by the Company pursuant to the 2019 Act and the Migration Guide to give effect to Migration have now been completed.

Timetable

Euronext Dublin has published a statement relating to its obligations under the 2019 Act. This statement can be found at the following link: https://www.euronext.com/en/media/4354/

This statement is to the effect that Migration under the 2019 Act is scheduled to proceed in accordance with the indicative timetable which was previously communicated to the market, most recently on 17 February 2021.  In particular Euronext Dublin has advised that the Live Date on which Migration is to take effect is 15 March 2021 and further that this date will be formally appointed by Euronext Dublin as the Live Date for Migration on 12 March 2021.

Accordingly, no changes are anticipated in relation to the dates falling after the date of this announcement as set out in the timetable contained in the Company's EGM Circular in respect of Migration.

Actions to be taken by Shareholders

For Shareholders who hold their shares in paper form (i.e. outside of CREST and in “certificated” form) there will be no change to what is owned and how it is held. Therefore, the impact of Migration on such Shareholders is expected to be minimal and no immediate action is required.

For Shareholders who hold their shares through CREST (in uncertificated form), Migration will result in changes to what is technically owned, how the interest is held, and how rights related to the shares will be exercised. Details of those changes are set out in the EGM Circular. In relation to the mechanism for holding interests in particular:

