 

FICO UK Credit Market Report January 2021 More Signs of Stress for the Financially Stretched

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 09:30  |  36   |   |   

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FICO Corporate logo.

Highlights

  • Average spend on UK credit cards fell 14 percent to £570
  • Payments as percentage of balance reached over a two year high
  • Percentage of accounts and balances missing two payments continued to increase
  • Proportion of consumers using cash continued to fall, although higher amounts are being withdrawn

Global analytics software provider FICO today released its analysis of UK card trends for January 2021. Furlough and forbearance appear to be masking the true impact of the pandemic.

Slowly rising missed payment rates
 "It is normal to see increases in the percentage of accounts and balances missing payments in January as a result of Christmas spend, but this January the growth has not been as marked as we saw last year," explained Stacey West, principal consultant for FICO Advisors.  "The percentage of accounts missing one payment and the percentage of their balance to total increased in January, a normal seasonal trend. Of concern, however, is the increase in the two missed payment rate, with average balances on accounts missing two payments 10.6 percent higher than a year ago."

Average balances on accounts missing three or more payments also continued to increase, with clear indications that once a proportion of consumers miss a payment, they are unable to resume paying, rolling continually through the levels of delinquency. Those with higher balances particularly face this challenge.

Spend on UK cards decreased with percentage of payments increasing
 The average spend on UK credit cards fell by £93 to £570 and followed the normal January trend, although it was double the percentage drop seen in January 2020 and sales are 12 percent lower than a year ago.

"It is likely that average spend will start to increase from April onwards as we come out of lockdown and more and more sectors reopen," continued Stacey West.

Adding to the confusing picture, the percentage of payments to balance continued to increase to the highest level in over two years. The monthly increase in 2021 was above that seen in January last year, and the percentage of payments is now 10 percent higher than a year ago.

Card limits stabilise, but the average amount over-limit increasing
 Average card limits were stable, increasing just £1 in January. However, the average amount over the card limit increased to an over two-year high and is 31.9 percent higher than a year ago.

These card performance figures are part of the data shared with subscribers of the FICO Benchmark Reporting Service. The data sample comes from client reports generated by the FICO TRIAD Customer Manager solution. Issuers wishing to subscribe to this service can contact staceywest@fico.com. 

FICO and TRIAD are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450763/FICO_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FICO UK Credit Market Report January 2021 More Signs of Stress for the Financially Stretched LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Highlights Average spend on UK credit cards fell 14 percent to £570 Payments as percentage of balance reached over a two year high Percentage of accounts and balances missing two payments continued to increase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Nanoform Finland Plc successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 40 million
Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Songtradr Acquires Award-winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu
Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately ...
Update on EQT Infrastructure V and certain other initiatives
Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.9% | Valuates Reports
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Medical expert warns thousands could die from HPV programming interrupted by Covid-19
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area