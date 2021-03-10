Industrial Gases Market Size Worth $147.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.0% Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial gases market size is expected to reach USD 147.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The use of industrial gas in the electronics (photovoltaic) industry for the manufacturing of semiconductors, solar, displays, LED solid-state lighting, wafers, and polysilicon compel the growth prospects for this market. Clean energy, predominantly solar PV, is evolving as an eminent source of clean energy generation, thereby attracting investments globally. These gases substantially reduce the manufacturing costs, which is poised to increase their implementation over the forecast period.
Key suggestions from the report:
- North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growing healthcare and electronic industries across the region are likely to promote market growth in North America
- By product, nitrogen is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. It is an inert gas that finds numerous applications in the field of heat treatment for establishing a neutral atmosphere. Nitrogen is used to eliminate air from mines contaminated with methane to avoid break out of fire
- Based on application, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing demand for industrial gases, such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen, in the manufacturing industry
- The presence of a large number of players in the market has resulted in tough competition. New and multifunctional product developments, superior quality, and efficient pricing are the only strategies companies can adapt to survive in this highly competitive global market
Read 166 page research report with ToC on "Industrial Gases Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Oxygen, Nitrogen), By Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare), By Distribution (Cylinder, On-site), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028"
