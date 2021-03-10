SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial gases market size is expected to reach USD 147.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The use of industrial gas in the electronics (photovoltaic) industry for the manufacturing of semiconductors, solar, displays, LED solid-state lighting, wafers, and polysilicon compel the growth prospects for this market. Clean energy, predominantly solar PV, is evolving as an eminent source of clean energy generation, thereby attracting investments globally. These gases substantially reduce the manufacturing costs, which is poised to increase their implementation over the forecast period.