 

Microland to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for all employees and their immediate families

BENGALURU, India, ATLANTA and LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation company, today announced that it would be underwriting the cost of vaccinating all its employees and their immediate families against COVID-19. Eligible employees will be reimbursed the cost of vaccination under the Microland Medical Insurance Policy. This is part of the company's continuing effort to support the safety and well-being of its employees and their families.

The company over the last 12 months has taken every possible precaution to minimize the impact of the pandemic on its employees' health and safety. The health and safety framework included rapidly implementing Work From Home (WFH) infrastructure and practices, supporting the families of those affected by COVID-19, ensuring access to emergency medical facilities, and maintaining a cautious approach to its Back To Office (BTO) program.

As a socially responsible company, Microland continues to closely monitor the guidelines being provided by local administrations and has set up a COVID-19 task force that ensures adherence to the advisories, while guaranteeing the highest standards in service delivery to all its customers. Immediately into last year's lockdown, Microland moved to a 100% WFH model in a record time of 10-days and has ensured that there has been no impact on service delivery and relationship management for every one of its customers across the world.

Srinivasan TR, Chief People Officer, Microland, said "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how to implement processes that ensured an inordinate commitment to safeguard employee health while sustaining a high quality and consistent customer operations. While companies and their policies are being stress tested by the pandemic, I also believe that the pandemic driven changes will result in better workplace practices and enhanced employee engagement programs. Our decision to underwrite the cost of vaccination is aimed at safeguarding the health of employees and their immediate families, as well as steering towards employee relationships that are more meaningful. It's a way for us to tell them 'We Care'."

Microland's delivery of digital and "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextGen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT— ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Microland was recently recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services.*

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/   

Source(*) : Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett et al., 09 Nov 2020
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343841/Microland_Logo.jpg



