Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Heidelberg increases press exports from Chinese production operations
|
- Particularly strong demand for Speedmaster CD 102 and CS 92 presses
- Customers in more than 40 countries trust Heidelberg quality from China
- Export rate from Shanghai site reaches 19 percent
- Japanese print shops Ebara Printing and Bunkado install Speedmaster CD 102 presses from China
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for printing systems, particularly in the Asian core markets, is nearing pre-crisis levels again. The same applies to the production volumes of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) at its site in Shanghai. Accordingly, the company has also progressively increased exports of its printing presses manufactured in China. Since being established in 2005, launching the assembly of postpress systems, and subsequently taking up the production of standard small-format printing presses for the Chinese market, the site now employs some 450 staff and manufactures printing presses for commercial and packaging printing across all standard format classes. Production operations are centered on the 70 × 100 format class, specifically the Speedmaster CD 102 and Speedmaster CS 92 models.
Customers in more than 40 countries trust Heidelberg quality from China
"Our production at the Chinese site in Shanghai is a success story, not just in terms of the Chinese market, but also and increasingly with regard to the rest of the world," states Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer. "Already, around one third of all the Heidelberg printing units being manufactured are coming from this plant. Following the rapid economic recovery of the Asian markets from the coronavirus pandemic, our local production operations have proven to be a strategic advantage in overcoming the crisis. As a consequence, we are increasingly able to realize growth opportunities in these regions."
|Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare