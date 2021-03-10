Philips survey reveals COVID-19’s negative impact on sleep quality and CPAP use

March 10, 2021



70% of people surveyed have experienced one or more new sleep challenges since the start of the pandemic

72% of surveyed sleep apnea patients who discontinued CPAP therapy cited COVID-19 related reasons

58% reported a willingness to use telehealth for a sleep related concern, aligning with Philips’ commitment to delivering connected care telehealth support to people at home

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the findings of its 6th annual sleep survey in a report titled Seeking Solutions: How COVID-19 Changed Sleep Around the World . Almost a year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Philips surveyed 13,000 adults in 13 countries to capture attitudes, perceptions, and behaviors around sleep. This year’s survey reveals that, since the beginning of COVID-19, 70% of respondents experienced one or more new sleep challenges, with 60% reporting that the pandemic had directly impacted their ability to sleep well. It also reveals that while such challenges have been widespread, sleep apnea patients have been disproportionately affected. The good news is there is strong interest in implementing tools and strategies – such as telehealth, online information resources, and lifestyle changes – to address these challenges.

More people are turning to online resources and telehealth for sleep concerns

While some people may have relied on lifestyle strategies – such as soothing music, meditation or reading – to address their sleep woes, many turned to online searches to learn more about treatments to improve sleep (34%). With the increased reliance on telehealth during the pandemic, more than half (58%) of respondents expressed a willingness to seek help for sleep related concerns in future from a sleep specialist via telehealth services, although many have yet to take that step. The majority (70%) currently believed it would be difficult [1] to find a sleep specialist through an online or telephone-based program.

“This year’s survey results confirm what we’ve known to be true for a while: with the right solutions, care doesn’t have to be defined by a place, but instead by the needs of the individual and his or her condition,” said Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong, MD, Chief Medical Liaison, Sleep & Respiratory Care at Philips. “The tools required to deliver telehealth efficiently and reliably already exist, and the interest from consumers is apparent, particularly in the face of COVID-19. When used properly, sleep telehealth has the potential to enhance efficiency and quality of care, improve health outcomes, empower patients to make informed decisions, and provide equitable healthcare for all. Extending the reach of patient care through technology means we empower providers to confidently guide patients across multiple settings and transitions of care, driving better health outcomes.”