Huize Holding Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Total Gross Written Premiums (“GWP”) facilitated on our platform in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 63.0% to a record quarterly high of RMB1,047.0 million, compared to RMB642.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total GWP facilitated on our platform for the full year of 2020 increased by 49.9% to RMB3,019.9 million from RMB2,014.3 million in 2019.

Total operating revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 50.3% to a record quarterly high of RMB388.1 million (US$59.5 million), compared to RMB258.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total operating revenue for the full year of 2020 increased by 22.8% to RMB1,220.2 million from RMB993.3 million in 2019.

Cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to approximately 6.8 million, and cumulative number of insured clients was approximately 57.6 million as of December 31, 2020.



Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “Despite the uncertain macro conditions throughout the year, we delivered robust results due to our years of experience in the insurance industry, the competitive advantages of our online platform business model, our unique focus on long-term insurance products distribution and our industry-leading digital development capabilities.”

“During the year, we constantly enriched our product offerings. For example, we launched the “Darwin 3” critical illness insurance, which was yet another success of our proprietary “Darwin” product line. We also took the lead in the customization of annuity products and launched our first online version of joint-life annuity which was also a unique feature and innovation in China’s online insurance market. Moreover, we launched AI Proposal application and a new version of consultant workstation in order to improve service capabilities and client experience. As the pandemic further accelerated the switch of insurance purchase preference from offline to online, our differentiated services and market reputation enabled us to continue attracting and converting new users.”

“Such achievements are the driving force behind our ongoing development and advancement. Looking ahead, we are confident in the prospects of the online insurance industry in China, and we aim to further establish Huize as the go-to digital insurance product and service platform for the new generation consumers empowered by data and technology.”

“In order to achieve this goal, we will fully embrace digitalization, continuously strengthen our technology research and development as well as talent acquisition, and enhance Huize’s core competencies. At the same time, we will promote a comprehensive strategic upgrade by expanding our offline business in first-tier cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen by setting up high value client service centers to further optimize the service experience and maximize clients’ lifetime value. Moreover, we will strengthen our collaborations with upstream and downstream partners along the industry value chain and we expect Huize to become a more open platform with a fuller range of products and services in its insurance ecosystem, including medical and healthcare. Additionally, we will take full advantage of the capital markets, actively identify high-quality investment targets, and improve our platform’s value proposition and market positioning through mergers and acquisitions to further realize our development strategy.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total operating revenue

Total operating revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by RMB129.8 million, or 50.3%, to RMB388.1 million (US$59.5 million) from RMB258.3 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in total operating revenue was primarily driven by an increase in brokerage income, which increased by 52.5% year over year to RMB386.8 million (US$59.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in brokerage income was primarily driven by the 63.0% increase in total GWP facilitated, which amounted to RMB1,047.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, of which first year premiums accounted for RMB613.6 million and renewal premiums accounted for RMB433.5 million.

Total operating costs

Cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by RMB131.3million, or 82.1%, to RMB291.2 million (US$44.6 million) from RMB159.9 million in the same period of 2019, which was primarily attributable to increased service fees paid to user traffic channels.

Total operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by RMB131.5 million, or 82.0%, to RMB291.9 million (US$44.7 million) from RMB160.4 million in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in cost of revenue.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by RMB9.7 million, or 15.7%, to RMB71.5 million (US$10.9 million) from RMB61.8 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to increased advertising and marketing expenses.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by RMB2.8 million, or 8.1%, to RMB37.3 million (US$5.7 million) from RMB34.5 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in general and administrative salaries and employment benefits and professional service expenses, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by RMB4.0 million, or 33.9%, to RMB15.8 million (US$2.4 million) from RMB11.8 million in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to an increase in the number of R&D personnel.

Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the period

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB27.0 million (US$4.1 million), compared to a net loss of RMB7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB22.8 million (US$3.5 million), compared to non-GAAP net profit of RMB6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Total operating revenue

Total operating revenue for the full year of 2020 increased by RMB226.9 million, or 22.8%, to RMB1,220.2 million (US$187.0 million) from RMB993.3 million in 2019. The increase in total operating revenue was primarily driven by an increase in brokerage income, which increased by 23.8% year over year to RMB1,215.4 million (US$186.3 million) in 2020. The increase in brokerage income was primarily driven by the 49.9% increase in total GWP facilitated, which amounted to RMB3,019.9 million in 2020, of which first year premiums accounted for RMB1,567.9 million and renewal premiums accounted for RMB1,452.0 million.

Total operating costs

Cost of revenue for the full year of 2020 increased by RMB184.0 million, or 29.2%, to RMB813.5 million (US$124.7 million) from RMB629.5 million in 2019, which was primarily attributable to increased service fees paid to user traffic channels.

Total operating costs for the full year of 2020 increased by RMB185.0 million, or 29.3%, to RMB816.4 million (US$125.1 million) from RMB631.4 million in 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in cost of revenue.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses for the full year of 2020 increased by RMB65.7 million, or 39.9%, to RMB230.4 million (US$35.3 million) from RMB164.7 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to increased salaries and employment benefits as well as an increase in advertising and marketing expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2020 decreased by RMB11.6 million, or 7.2%, to RMB150.2 million (US$23.0 million) from RMB161.8 million in the same period of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, offset by an increase in general and administrative salaries and employment benefits and professional service expenses.

Research and development expenses for the full year of 2020 increased by RMB15.3 million, or 45.3%, to RMB49.1 million (US$7.5 million) from RMB33.8 million in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to an increase in the number of R&D personnel.

Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the year

Net loss for the full year of 2020 was RMB18.3 million (US$2.8 million), compared to a net profit of RMB15.0 million in 2019. Non-GAAP net profit for the full year of 2020 was RMB34.0 million (US$5.2 million), compared to non-GAAP net profit of RMB109.9 million in 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2020, the combined balance of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB404.6 million (US$62.0 million), compared to RMB88.1 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the cash proceeds raised from the Company’s initial public offering in February 2020.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company’s preliminary assessment of the current market conditions, the Company currently expects total operating revenue for the first quarter of 2021 to be in the range of RMB650 million to RMB700 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change as a result of various market uncertainties, including those related to the continued outbreak of COVID-19 globally.

Share Repurchase Program

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 44,809 ADSs for a total amount of approximately US$0.3 million, under its share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company has been authorized to repurchase up to US$10 million ADSs by April 15, 2021, as previously announced on April 15, 2020.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) as net profit/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses and interest on convertible bond. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.

We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses and the interest on convertible bond. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2020 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize’s goal and strategies; Huize’s expansion plans; Huize’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize’s expectation regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize’s expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31 As of December 31 2019 2020 RMB RMB USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 88,141 404,618 62,010 Restricted cash 161,186 324,330 49,706 Contract Assets - 216 33 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 180,393 232,589 35,646 Insurance premium receivables 2,329 1,974 303 Amounts due from related parties 280 251 38 Prepaid expense and other receivables 29,196 44,377 6,801 Total current assets 461,525 1,008,355 154,537 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 8,006 10,251 1,571 Intangible assets, net 1,652 2,030 311 Deferred tax assets 64 605 93 Long-term investments 23,395 46,084 7,063 Operating lease right-of-use assets - 267,352 40,973 Goodwill - 461 71 Other assets 14,163 838 128 Total non-current assets 47,280 327,621 50,210 Total assets 508,805 1,335,976 204,747 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 36,880 31,540 4,834 Accounts payable 124,441 227,532 34,871 Insurance premium payables 125,587 187,219 28,693 Other payables and accrued expenses 30,211 31,153 4,774 Payroll and welfare payable 43,993 63,919 9,796 Income taxes payable 206 2,440 374 Operating lease liabilities - 12,763 1,956 Amounts due to related parties 465 - - Total current liabilities 361,783 556,566 85,298 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings - 53,860 8,254 Deferred tax liabilities 530 605 93 Operating lease liabilities - 252,106 38,637 Payroll and welfare payable - 4,156 637 Other non-current liabilities 518 - - Total non-current liabilities 1,048 310,727 47,621 Total liabilities 362,831 867,293 132,919 Mezzanine equity Series A redeemable preferred shares 84,072 - - Series B redeemable preferred shares 261,272 - - Series B+ redeemable preferred shares 81,654 - - Series B++ redeemable preferred shares 27,629 - - Total mezzanine equity 454,627 - - Shareholders’ (deficit)/equity Common shares 33 - - Class A common shares - 62 10 Class B common shares - 10 2 Treasury stock - (2,063 ) (316 ) Additional paid-in capital 64,882 884,920 135,620 Accumulated other comprehensive income 414 (21,972 ) (3,368 ) Accumulated deficit (373,982 ) (392,274 ) (60,120 ) Total shareholders’ (deficit)/equity (308,653 ) 468,683 71,828 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 508,805 1,335,976 204,747

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Operating revenue Brokerage income 253,607 386,795 59,279 982,124 1,215,434 186,273 Other income 4,656 1,279 196 11,195 4,788 734 Total operating revenue 258,263 388,074 59,475 993,319 1,220,222 187,007 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue (159,913 ) (291,204 ) (44,629 ) (629,531 ) (813,507 ) (124,675 ) Other cost (523 ) (662 ) (101 ) (1,837 ) (2,846 ) (437 ) Total operating costs (160,436 ) (291,866 ) (44,730 ) (631,368 ) (816,353 ) (125,112 ) Selling expenses (61,815 ) (71,509 ) (10,959 ) (164,665 ) (230,438 ) (35,316 ) General and administrative expenses (34,532 ) (37,269 ) (5,712 ) (161,816 ) (150,207 ) (23,020 ) Research and development expenses (11,825 ) (15,843 ) (2,428 ) (33,831 ) (49,135 ) (7,530 ) Total operating costs and expenses (268,608 ) (416,487 ) (63,829 ) (991,680 ) (1,246,133 ) (190,978 ) Operating income/(loss) (10,345 ) (28,413 ) (4,354 ) 1,639 (25,911 ) (3,971 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest expenses 75 (345 ) (53 ) (190 ) (1,157 ) (177 ) Unrealized exchange (loss) /income (3 ) 29 4 362 (9 ) (1 ) Investment income 43 - - 718 137 21 Others, net 2,456 916 140 12,676 10,177 1,559 Profit before income tax, and share of income/(loss) of equity method investee (7,774 ) (27,813 ) (4,263 ) 15,205 (16,763 ) (2,569 ) Income tax expense 319 845 130 (57 ) (1,768 ) (271 ) Share of income/(loss) of equity method investee (90 ) 7 1 (180 ) 239 37 Net profit/(loss) (7,545 ) (26,961 ) (4,132 ) 14,968 (18,292 ) (2,803 ) Net (loss)/profit attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 66 - - Net profit/(loss) attributable to Huize Holding Limited (7,545 ) (26,961 ) (4,132 ) 14,902 (18,292 ) (2,803 ) Redeemable preferred shares redemption value accretion (9,878 ) - - (32,854 ) (4,274 ) (655 ) Allocation to redeemable preferred shares 3,726 - - (7,431 ) 1,074 165 Net loss attributable to common

shareholders (13,697 ) (26,961 ) (4,132 ) (25,383 ) (21,492 ) (3,293 ) Net profit/(loss) (7,545 ) (26,961 ) (4,132 ) 14,968 (18,292 ) (2,803 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 24 (12,764 ) (1,956 ) 140 (22,386 ) (3,431 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) (7,521 ) (39,725 ) (6,088 ) 15,108 (40,678 ) (6,234 ) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 87 - - Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Huize Holding Limited (7,521 ) (39,725 ) (6,088 ) 15,021 (40,678 ) (6,234 )





Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net profit per

share Basic and diluted 452,445,068 1,022,959,829 1,022,959,829 452,445,068 963,817,614 963,817,614 Net income/(loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic and diluted (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.00 ) (0.06 ) (0.02 ) (0.00 )

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net profit/(loss) (7,545 ) (26,961 ) (4,132 ) 14,968 (18,292 ) (2,803 ) Share-based compensation expenses 13,617 4,208 645 94,958 52,253 8,008 Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) 6,072 (22,753 ) (3,487 ) 109,926 33,961 5,205



