Abingdon Health Plc signs distribution agreement with BioSure UK

10th March 2021: Abingdon Health, a leading international developer and manufacturer of high quality and effective rapid tests, has signed a non-exclusive sales and distribution agreement in the UK and Europe for the AbC-19TM rapid neutralising antibody test with BioSure UK, a specialist in the provision of rapid Point of Care tests (POCT) and self-testing solutions. Abingdon Health is a member of the UK-Rapid Test Consortium (“UK-RTC”)

Under the terms of the agreement, the Parties intend to establish a strategic distribution relationship to enable them to identify and maximise opportunities for the sale of the AbC-19TM rapid neutralising antibody test in the UK and European territories. Healthcare, workplace and pharmacy settings will be prioritised, as antibody testing becomes even more relevant as vaccination, programmes scale,

Chris Yates, Abingdon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with the BioSure UK team as we continue to see increasing demand for wide scale deployment of rapid neutralising antibody tests. The nature of SARS-CoV-2 testing is changing. Where antibody tests were once predominantly used for charting the spread of infection within communities, today they emerging as a key pillar of large-scale immunisation campaigns. Rapid Antibody tests such as AbC-19TM that target the full trimeric spike can help policymakers and healthcare networks further understand immunity to COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccine programmes.”

Brigette Bard, BioSure UK’s CEO, commented: “BioSure are delighted to be working with the team at Abingdon Health and to be incorporating the AbC-19 test into our range of COVID-19 testing solutions, including workplace testing. We have always been passionate about the role that antibody testing has to play in this pandemic, and with the rapid rollout of vaccines across the UK and Europe, being able to detect the neutralising antibodies generated by the immune response is now more relevant than ever.”