 

Abingdon Health Plc signs distribution agreement with BioSure UK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 10:10  |  37   |   |   

                                                                                       

Abingdon Health Plc signs distribution agreement with BioSure UK

10th March 2021: Abingdon Health, a leading international developer and manufacturer of high quality and effective rapid tests, has signed a non-exclusive sales and distribution agreement in the UK and Europe for the AbC-19TM rapid neutralising antibody test with BioSure UK, a specialist in the provision of rapid Point of Care tests (POCT) and self-testing solutions. Abingdon Health is a member of the UK-Rapid Test Consortium (“UK-RTC”)

Under the terms of the agreement, the Parties intend to establish a strategic distribution relationship to enable them to identify and maximise opportunities for the sale of the AbC-19TM rapid neutralising antibody test in the UK and European territories. Healthcare, workplace and pharmacy settings will be prioritised, as antibody testing becomes even more relevant as vaccination, programmes scale,

Chris Yates, Abingdon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with the BioSure UK team as we continue to see increasing demand for wide scale deployment of rapid neutralising antibody tests. The nature of SARS-CoV-2 testing is changing. Where antibody tests were once predominantly used for charting the spread of infection within communities, today they emerging as a key pillar of large-scale immunisation campaigns. Rapid Antibody tests such as AbC-19TM that target the full trimeric spike can help policymakers and healthcare networks further understand immunity to COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccine programmes.”

Brigette Bard, BioSure UK’s CEO, commented: “BioSure are delighted to be working with the team at Abingdon Health and to be incorporating the AbC-19 test into our range of COVID-19 testing solutions, including workplace testing. We have always been passionate about the role that antibody testing has to play in this pandemic, and with the rapid rollout of vaccines across the UK and Europe, being able to detect the neutralising antibodies generated by the immune response is now more relevant than ever.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Abingdon Health Plc signs distribution agreement with BioSure UK                                                                                         Abingdon Health Plc signs distribution agreement with BioSure UK 10th March 2021: Abingdon Health, a leading international developer and manufacturer of high …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Abingdon Health signs collaboration and co-marketing agreement with Abcam