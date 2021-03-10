 

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 10.3.2021 AT 11:00

Independent authority RecyClass certifies Huhtamaki blueloop laminate Tubes

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe now offers three different tube laminate structures, for use in oral care and cosmetic products, which have been certified to be fully recyclable.

The Huhtamaki team, together with partners Plastuni Lisses, member of the Somater Group, and Zalesi, have developed polyethylene (PE) based tubes that have been certified as fully recyclable within the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) container stream by RecyClass, the cross-industry initiative that works to advance plastic packaging recyclability and to establish a harmonized approach towards recycled content calculation and traceability in Europe.

“The new recyclable blueloop laminates are a perfect example of effectively implementing sustainable design principles and contributing to the development of the circular economy,” says Jens Pilzecker, Head of Global Tube Laminates at Huhtamaki’s Flexible Packaging segment. “With these laminate structures we help our customers take a big step forward in addressing their sustainability targets as they can now package products in fully recyclable high-barrier tubes. In addition, this innovation is in line with our target of designing 100% of our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.”

 Availability of high-quality recycled material is still a major bottleneck in the transition to a circular economy and Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging is proud to offer these new fully recyclable laminate structures as part of the solution. According to the recycling analysis carried out by the Institut für Kunststofftechnologie und -recycling (IKTR), as per the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for HDPE containers, the recycled plastic generated in the mechanical recycling process can be used in high-value applications such as HDPE bottles.

Product specifications
The new Huhtamaki range of recyclable tube laminate structures caters for a variety of end applications within the oral care and cosmetics segments. The polyethylene laminates contain an EVOH barrier, which represents less than 4% of the total weight of the tubes, and a PE tie layer which further improves their recyclability within the HDPE stream. The laminates can be printed with universal printing technologies for an attractive finish and to maximize shelf-appeal. The tubes have HDPE shoulders and a HDPE cap which further improves the quality of the final recycled plastics.

For more information:
Media: Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Media Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7863
Product enquiries: Michael Liebherr, Marketing Manager, Global Tube Laminates, michael.liebherr@huhtamaki.com, tel. +49 (0) 8306 77 338

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communication

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,200 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.




