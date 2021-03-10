DGAP-Adhoc CEO Bendele will not extend his contract with LPKF
Garbsen, 10 March 2021 - Dr. Goetz M. Bendele, CEO of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board this morning that he will fulfill his contract which goes through 30 April 2021, but he will not be available for an extension beyond that. The Supervisory Board has taken note of this with regret and thanks Dr. Bendele for his contributions in developing LPKF over the last three years.
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed on the SDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000).
