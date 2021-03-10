Bringing the cloud to your customers: HPE GreenLake on ALSO Cloud Marketplace

 

Emmen, Switzerland, 10. March 2021
PRESS RELEASE
 

Now, reseller partners can more easily deliver HPE GreenLake's cloud experience on-premises to their customers with pre-configured and pre-priced offers via the ALSO Cloud Marketplace. For an even simpler delivery, partners will soon be able to provide automated quoting and invoicing to customers.

HPE GreenLake Cloud Services provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through a flexible as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. The solution combines the speed and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. It offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for compute, container management, data protection, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs.

"2020 was a scramble to get remote work and collaboration set up. Now, businesses of all sizes recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach through public cloud does not work for the majority of their applications and data, which must stay on-premises or at the edge. Cost, compliance, control, governance, performance and security are just some of the relevant factors to be considered. We are pleased that, together with HPE, we can offer our channel partners an innovative, flexible and scalable solution to this challenge with HPE GreenLake", states Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).


Direct link to press release: https://www2.also.com/press/20210310en.pdf


Contact ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
E-Mail: beate.flamm@also.com


ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 24 countries in Europe and in a total of 90 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 110 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The Supply division comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. The Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. For more information, visit: https://also.com. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany.

