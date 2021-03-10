Result of the auction of treasury bills on 10 March 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|1,460
|
960
|-0.520
|100 %
|100.1171
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|
820
|
560
|-0.520
|100 %
|100.2505
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
700
|
500
|-0.520
|100 %
|100.3828
|98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|1,300
|
100
|-0.520
|100 %
|100.5140
|Total
|4,280
|2,120
The sale will settle 12 March 2021.
