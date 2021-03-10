Result of the auction of treasury bills on 10 March 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.03.2021, 10:22 | 44 | 0 | 0 10.03.2021, 10:22 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 1,460 960

-0.520 100 % 100.1171 98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 820

560

-0.520 100 % 100.2505 98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 700

500

-0.520 100 % 100.3828 98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 1,300 100

-0.520 100 % 100.5140 Total 4,280 2,120 The sale will settle 12 March 2021.





