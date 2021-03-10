 

Result of the auction of treasury bills on 10 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 10:22  |  44   |   |   

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
﻿﻿98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 1,460 960
 -0.520 100 % 100.1171
98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 820
 560
 -0.520 100 % 100.2505
98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV  700
 500
 -0.520 100 % 100.3828
98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I  1,300 100
 -0.520 100 % 100.5140
Total 4,280 2,120      

The sale will settle 12 March 2021.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Result of the auction of treasury bills on 10 March 2021 Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:       ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice﻿﻿98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II1,460960 -0.520 100 % 100.1171 98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III820560 -0.520 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare ...
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Director/PDMR shareholding
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...