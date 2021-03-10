SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 33.9 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is driven by the continuous efforts of the market players, government initiatives to make available better reimbursement policies, and an increase in the incidence of infertility due to lifestyle changes. Expansion of fertility procedures such as ICSI for treating infertility is expected to positively impact market growth in the near future.