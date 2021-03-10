 

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

March 10, 2021

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 28 February 2021

Date Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital Theoretical number of voting rights2
28/02/2021 186 936 076 186 936 076

Contact details

Communications
Jérôme Guilbert
+33 (0)1 58 44 79 19
jguilbert@scor.com

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12
oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR   | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723



2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)



