a) Name
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Ralph
|Last name(s):
|Rheinboldt
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
b) LEI
|529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005790430
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|43.3000 EUR
|14072.50 EUR
|43.3200 EUR
|1949.40 EUR
|43.3400 EUR
|1950.30 EUR
|43.3600 EUR
|4726.24 EUR
|43.3800 EUR
|2863.08 EUR
|43.4000 EUR
|1953.00 EUR
|43.4200 EUR
|1953.90 EUR
|43.4400 EUR
|15160.56 EUR
|43.4600 EUR
|30986.98 EUR
|43.4800 EUR
|47088.84 EUR
|43.5000 EUR
|1957.50 EUR
|43.5800 EUR
|1961.10 EUR
|43.6000 EUR
|10333.20 EUR
|43.5200 EUR
|15014.40 EUR
|43.5400 EUR
|1959.30 EUR
|43.5600 EUR
|18687.24 EUR
|43.6200 EUR
|3140.64 EUR
|43.6400 EUR
|9033.48 EUR
|43.2800 EUR
|67430.24 EUR
