Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.03.2021 / 10:47

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Ralph Last name(s): Rheinboldt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005790430

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 43.3000 EUR 14072.50 EUR 43.3200 EUR 1949.40 EUR 43.3400 EUR 1950.30 EUR 43.3600 EUR 4726.24 EUR 43.3800 EUR 2863.08 EUR 43.4000 EUR 1953.00 EUR 43.4200 EUR 1953.90 EUR 43.4400 EUR 15160.56 EUR 43.4600 EUR 30986.98 EUR 43.4800 EUR 47088.84 EUR 43.5000 EUR 1957.50 EUR 43.5800 EUR 1961.10 EUR 43.6000 EUR 10333.20 EUR 43.5200 EUR 15014.40 EUR 43.5400 EUR 1959.30 EUR 43.5600 EUR 18687.24 EUR 43.6200 EUR 3140.64 EUR 43.6400 EUR 9033.48 EUR 43.2800 EUR 67430.24 EUR Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



