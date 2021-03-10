 

DGAP-DD FUCHS PETROLUB SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2021 / 10:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Rheinboldt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005790430

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43.3000 EUR 14072.50 EUR
43.3200 EUR 1949.40 EUR
43.3400 EUR 1950.30 EUR
43.3600 EUR 4726.24 EUR
43.3800 EUR 2863.08 EUR
43.4000 EUR 1953.00 EUR
43.4200 EUR 1953.90 EUR
43.4400 EUR 15160.56 EUR
43.4600 EUR 30986.98 EUR
43.4800 EUR 47088.84 EUR
43.5000 EUR 1957.50 EUR
43.5800 EUR 1961.10 EUR
43.6000 EUR 10333.20 EUR
43.5200 EUR 15014.40 EUR
43.5400 EUR 1959.30 EUR
43.5600 EUR 18687.24 EUR
43.6200 EUR 3140.64 EUR
43.6400 EUR 9033.48 EUR
43.2800 EUR 67430.24 EUR
