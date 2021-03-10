 

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary business results 2020

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary business results 2020

- Recovery trend continued in Q4-2020, provisional operating result of EUR 55.8 million exceeds previous year and last forecast

- Contribution to earnings in Q4-2020 at EUR 25.1 million

Salzbergen, Germany, March 10, 2021. According to preliminary calculations, H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA; DE000A2E4T77) achieved a better operating income (EBITDA - consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 55.8 million in the financial year 2020 than in the same period of the previous year (2019: EUR 52.9 million). At the same time, it exceeded the range of the expectations of up to EUR 53.0 million last refined in December 2020. Though coming from an increased EBITDA, the higher depreciation of EUR -56.1 million (2019: -45.5 million), thereof EUR 5.1 million on goodwill, had a particularly strong impact on the other earnings levels: EBIT amounted to EUR -0.3 million (2019: EUR 7.4 million), earnings before taxes (EBT) to EUR -10.4 million (2019: EUR -1.2 million). All in all, the net result attributable to shareholders amounted to EUR -9.0 million (2019: EUR -1.4 million). This figure was achieved with sales of EUR 873.0 million. This was around 18.8 % less than in the previous year (2019: EUR 1,075.3 million).

A robust year for H&R - despite a global pandemic and market volatilities

An economically influencing factor of overriding importance in the past financial year was certainly the COVID-19 pandemic with its subsequent effects. Above all, the efforts to contain the infection process led to an enormous direct burden on national economies and social structures. The resulting closures of important key industries and the slowdown in global growth markets, especially in the first half of the year, had a significant impact on the general economic and market developments. They also shaped our business and earnings development, which only brightened significantly in the second half of the year and found a breakthrough in the final quarter: Q4/2020 contributed a preliminary operating income of EUR 25.1 million to the full-year EBITDA (Q4/2019: EUR 8.0 million). The other earnings levels also presented stronger figures at the end of the year: EBIT in the fourth quarter amounted to EUR 6.5 million (Q4/2019: EUR -4.0 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT; Q4/2020: EUR 2.3 million; Q4/2019: EUR -6.8 million) and the net result attributable to shareholders (Q4/2020: EUR 5.8 million; Q4/2019: EUR -5.4 Mio.) also increased sharply. On a quarterly perspective, the company generated sales of EUR 223.1 million (Q4/2019: EUR 250.6 million), 11.0 % lower than in the same period of the previous year.

