DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, SonneMondSterne and Greenfield festivals cancelled again due to coronavirus pandemic 10.03.2021 / 10:55

Munich, 10 March 2021. The 'Deichbrand', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'SonneMondSterne' and 'Greenfield' festivals have had to be cancelled again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The promoters were compelled to call off the events due to the ongoing uncertainty about infection rates and mutations. The decision was announced today by CTS EVENTIM's promoter network, EVENTIM LIVE.

All ticket holders will be given a convenient opportunity to attend the 2022 festivals. Further information can be found in the FAQs provided by the respective festivals and promoters.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, said, 'We regret these cancellations very much and share the disappointment of everyone involved. But precedence must, of course, be given to safeguarding and protecting the health of fans, performers, festival teams and partners. However, it is also clear that this continuing uncertainty is further exacerbating the dramatic financial situation in which the live music industry finds itself. We are working on many levels to ensure that live culture can return to the stage as quickly and safely as possible.'

Dr Frithjof Pils, managing director of EVENTIM LIVE, added that '2021 was actually meant to be the summer of reunions, and festival organisers have invested a great deal of time and energy in sanitary and infection control concepts to make that possible. But given the persistent epidemiological situation and the associated restrictions in force, we have had to accept with a heavy heart that festivals of this magnitude are not yet feasible at present. We are therefore focusing on the 2022 festival summer and want to make it unforgettable for all of us.'