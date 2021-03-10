 

DGAP-News Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, SonneMondSterne and Greenfield festivals cancelled again due to coronavirus pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.03.2021, 10:55  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, SonneMondSterne and Greenfield festivals cancelled again due to coronavirus pandemic

10.03.2021 / 10:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, SonneMondSterne and Greenfield festivals cancelled again due to coronavirus pandemic

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu CTS Eventim AG!
Short
Basispreis 64,84€
Hebel 7,93
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 49,89€
Hebel 6,96
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Munich, 10 March 2021. The 'Deichbrand', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'SonneMondSterne' and 'Greenfield' festivals have had to be cancelled again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The promoters were compelled to call off the events due to the ongoing uncertainty about infection rates and mutations. The decision was announced today by CTS EVENTIM's promoter network, EVENTIM LIVE.

All ticket holders will be given a convenient opportunity to attend the 2022 festivals. Further information can be found in the FAQs provided by the respective festivals and promoters.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, said, 'We regret these cancellations very much and share the disappointment of everyone involved. But precedence must, of course, be given to safeguarding and protecting the health of fans, performers, festival teams and partners. However, it is also clear that this continuing uncertainty is further exacerbating the dramatic financial situation in which the live music industry finds itself. We are working on many levels to ensure that live culture can return to the stage as quickly and safely as possible.'

Dr Frithjof Pils, managing director of EVENTIM LIVE, added that '2021 was actually meant to be the summer of reunions, and festival organisers have invested a great deal of time and energy in sanitary and infection control concepts to make that possible. But given the persistent epidemiological situation and the associated restrictions in force, we have had to accept with a heavy heart that festivals of this magnitude are not yet feasible at present. We are therefore focusing on the 2022 festival summer and want to make it unforgettable for all of us.'

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, SonneMondSterne and Greenfield festivals cancelled again due to coronavirus pandemic DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, SonneMondSterne and Greenfield festivals cancelled again due to coronavirus pandemic 10.03.2021 / 10:55 The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins five building construction contracts in Germany
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL Carbon SE: SGL Carbon erhält 42,9 Mio. Euro Fördermittel unter IPCEI für ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG appoints Jens-Philipp Briemle as Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Investment in production facilities for wood fibre insulation materials at Gromadka site
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt fünf Hochbauaufträge in Deutschland
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Absichtserklärung mit Gerdau S.A. zur Öffnung amerikanischer Märkte für ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:20 Uhr
Insgesamt sieben große Open-Air-Festivals wegen Corona abgesagt
11:09 Uhr
'Rock am Ring' und 'Rock im Park' erneut wegen Corona abgesagt
10:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Festivals Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, SonneMondSterne und Greenfield wegen Corona-Pandemie erneut abgesagt (deutsch)
10:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Festivals Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, SonneMondSterne und Greenfield wegen Corona-Pandemie erneut abgesagt
02.03.21
Smudo und das 'Luca'-System: 'Konzerte sind der Endgegner'
23.02.21
DZ BANK belässt CTS EVENTIM auf 'Verkaufen'
22.02.21
LYNX: CTS Eventim: Sollte man hier nicht besser mal Kasse machen?
21.02.21
ROUNDUP: Sport und Kultur wollen Zuschauer gemeinsam zurückholen
19.02.21
CTS Eventim: Neue Agentur
19.02.21
DGAP-News: CTS EVENTIM übernimmt Mehrheit an neuer Konzertagentur DreamHaus (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
2.834
CTS Eventim - weiterer Kursanstieg
12.02.21
3
Schäuble: Debatte um weniger Einschränkungen für Geimpfte verfrüht
05.02.21
4
KORREKTUR/CTS Eventim: Konzerte nur für Geimpfte sollten künftig möglich sein
02.11.20
4
VIRUS/CTS-Chef zuversichtlich: 'Wir könnten 2 Jahre durchhalten'
08.09.20
3
Musik-Branche im Fokus: Deutsche Vorhängeschilder Eventim und DEAG hart getroffen von der Pandemie