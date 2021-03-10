Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $21.42 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.42 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The high prevalence of Covid-19, especially in North America and Europe, is expected to drive the product demand throughout 2021.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The respiratory protection product segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.0% from 2020 to 2028 owing to the high demand for products, such as N95 respirators and surgical masks
- The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55% in 2020 due to the predominant use of PPE in hospitals along with improving hygiene and safety standards in hospitals, particularly in developing countries
- The product demand in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of Covid-19 in the region coupled with stringent safety regulations
- The market in India is expected to register a CAGR of 18.6% from 2020 to 2028 on account of the rising cases of Covid-19 coupled with the rapidly expanding healthcare industry due to factors, such as increasing expenditure by the public & private players and rising disposable incomes
- Key companies in the market are focusing on expanding their production capacities and geographical reach to fulfill the rising demand due to the global pandemic
- For instance, in November 2020, 3M installed two new production lines at its facility in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to increase the production of N95 respirator masks
Read 212 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Respiratory, Hand Protection), By End-use (Hospitals, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market
