SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.42 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The high prevalence of Covid-19, especially in North America and Europe, is expected to drive the product demand throughout 2021.