 

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $21.42 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 11:05  |  83   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.42 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The high prevalence of Covid-19, especially in North America and Europe, is expected to drive the product demand throughout 2021.

Grand View Research

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The respiratory protection product segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.0% from 2020 to 2028 owing to the high demand for products, such as N95 respirators and surgical masks
  • The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55% in 2020 due to the predominant use of PPE in hospitals along with improving hygiene and safety standards in hospitals, particularly in developing countries
  • The product demand in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of Covid-19 in the region coupled with stringent safety regulations
  • The market in India is expected to register a CAGR of 18.6% from 2020 to 2028 on account of the rising cases of Covid-19 coupled with the rapidly expanding healthcare industry due to factors, such as increasing expenditure by the public & private players and rising disposable incomes
  • Key companies in the market are focusing on expanding their production capacities and geographical reach to fulfill the rising demand due to the global pandemic
  • For instance, in November 2020, 3M installed two new production lines at its facility in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to increase the production of N95 respirator masks

Read 212 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Respiratory, Hand Protection), By End-use (Hospitals, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $21.42 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.42 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately ...
Nanoform Finland Plc successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 40 million
Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Songtradr Acquires Award-winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu
Update on EQT Infrastructure V and certain other initiatives
Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.9% | Valuates Reports
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Multi-Billion Dollar Health Insurance Company Improves Efficiency of Remote Contact Center ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Medical expert warns thousands could die from HPV programming interrupted by Covid-19
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area