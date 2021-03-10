 

International Consortium Led by Authentix, Inc. Finalizes License Agreement to Implement Major Track and Trace System in Pakistan

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 11:00  |  63   |   |   

ADDISON, Texas and GAUTENG, South Africa and ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consortium of Authentix, Inc., MITAS Corporation and AJCL Private Limited is pleased to announce it has finalized a license agreement with Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan to implement a track and trace system for tobacco, cement, sugar and fertilizer. The license agreement covers an initial five (5) year term as well as a three (3) year extension option.

The scope of the system is to assist both domestic manufacturers and importers with the capability to apply secure and digitized tax stamps to each product of the above categories distributed in Pakistan. This system will provide for production monitoring, product movement control and product authentication via secure and non-intrusive technologies installed at manufacturing lines, dedicated hand-held equipment, smartphone applications, and multi-faceted security stamps. At anticipated industry product volumes, the total contract will cover an expected 6.5 billion consumer products per annum.    

According to the World Bank, production and importation of products in Pakistan for the four industries involved are subject to widespread illicit trade practices such as smuggling, counterfeiting, and production volume underreporting resulting in up to an estimated 50% of the total volume of all goods sold in country.  This illicit trade and lack of proper production reporting causes a massive loss of tax revenue for the Pakistan state budget. For illustration, a key industry source reports that in the segment of tobacco products alone, the amount of tax evasion adds up to over PKR77 billion (USD481 million) per year, which is over three times the amount currently allocated for annual federal government spending on healthcare.   

Authentix Chief Executive Officer, Kevin McKenna, stated "On behalf of Authentix and our Consortium partners, we are pleased that the Federal Board of Revenue has finalized this license agreement with us and we look forward to implementing this advanced monitoring and enforcement system for the curtailment and remediation of illicit trade for the benefit of the Pakistan citizens and to create fair trade practices in the industries noted."

About Authentix:

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix thrives in supply chain complexity. Authentix provides advanced authentication solutions for governments, central banks, and commercial products, ensuring local economies grow, banknote security remains intact, and commercial products have robust market opportunities. The Authentix partnership approach and proven sector expertise inspires proactive innovation, helping customers mitigate risks to promote revenue growth and gain competitive advantage.  Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/429526/Authentix_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

International Consortium Led by Authentix, Inc. Finalizes License Agreement to Implement Major Track and Trace System in Pakistan ADDISON, Texas and GAUTENG, South Africa and ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Consortium of Authentix, Inc., MITAS Corporation and AJCL Private Limited is pleased to announce it has finalized a license agreement with Federal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately ...
Nanoform Finland Plc successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 40 million
Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Songtradr Acquires Award-winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu
Update on EQT Infrastructure V and certain other initiatives
Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.9% | Valuates Reports
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Multi-Billion Dollar Health Insurance Company Improves Efficiency of Remote Contact Center ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Medical expert warns thousands could die from HPV programming interrupted by Covid-19
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area