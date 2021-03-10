 

Unbxd and BigCommerce announce a partnership to enable eCommerce businesses to sell more and grow faster

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 11:03  |  54   |   |   

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd Inc., today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Unbxd's AI-powered self-serving Product Information Management solution. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Unbxd's service through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"Our partnership with BigCommerce is another step towards our vision of modernizing digital commerce for retail stores across the globe. Product Information is the core tenet in the end-to-end journey of an online shopper on the website. And Unbxd's AI-powered PIM helps eCommerce businesses manage product information holistically," says Pavan Sondur, CEO and Co-founder at Unbxd. He adds, " BigCommerce's ethos of Ignite growth and not complexity is in tandem with what we at Unbxd strongly believe and we aim to take this sentiment to eCommerce businesses across the globe together."

Unbxd PIM helps eCommerce retailers, brands transform the constantly changing raw product data into meaningful product information at scale. It offers a centralized, single source of truth for all product data in a simple and intuitive user experience. eCommerce product teams can leverage the combined power of AI, DAM, and automation to publish large volumes of product content efficiently. Unbxd PIM:

a.

improves the overall quality of product information

b.

facilitates easier cross-team collaboration

c.

improves product experience and conversions

d.

delivers product content to shoppers faster

"Our partnership with Unbxd further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, Chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Unbxd shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service. For more information, visit: www.bigcommerce.com

About Unbxd

Unbxd is an AI-driven eCommerce search platform that understands shoppers' intent and connects them to the products they are most likely to buy — across purchase journeys. Unbxd powers search for more than 1300+ eCommerce sites across 40+ countries. The Unbxd product discovery solution is custom-built to be deployed across verticals such as Fashion, Healthcare, Pharma, Autoparts, Home Decor, B2B, and Mass Merchants. For more information, please visit unbxd.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

Contact
media@unbxd.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000849/unbxdlogo_black_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unbxd and BigCommerce announce a partnership to enable eCommerce businesses to sell more and grow faster SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Unbxd Inc., today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Unbxd's AI-powered self-serving Product Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately ...
Nanoform Finland Plc successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 40 million
Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Songtradr Acquires Award-winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu
Update on EQT Infrastructure V and certain other initiatives
Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.9% | Valuates Reports
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Multi-Billion Dollar Health Insurance Company Improves Efficiency of Remote Contact Center ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Medical expert warns thousands could die from HPV programming interrupted by Covid-19
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area