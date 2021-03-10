 

Comcast Advertising Appoints Industry Innovator Pooja Midha as Chief Growth Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021   

Comcast Advertising, a division of Comcast, today announced that it has appointed Pooja Midha as its chief growth officer, a new role within the organization.

In this new position, Midha will oversee global marketing across Comcast Advertising, Effectv and FreeWheel, as well as Effectv’s newly launched sales development function. Midha and her team will build awareness for each company’s differentiated value and accelerate growth for local, regional and national market opportunities. In addition, she will oversee and expand Comcast Advertising’s brand offerings, with the goal of enhancing products and solutions for the rapidly changing video marketplace. These changes include the shift to audience-based advertising, the growth of multi-screen content consumption, and an increasing emphasis on data and campaign effectiveness.

Midha will report to Comcast Advertising President Marcien Jenckes.

“Pooja has been a great partner and leader in the advanced advertising space for many years. Now that she has joined our team, we are beyond excited that she will channel her exceptional skills and vision to help us drive growth during this time of true transformation,” Jenckes said. “Her ability to sort through complexity, synthesize technology and drive marketing innovation is unmatched in the industry and will be invaluable to both our company and our clients.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Comcast family at such an exciting time for the company and the industry. The work that Comcast Advertising is doing across Effectv and FreeWheel to more effectively connect brands with their audiences and drive measurable results is industry-leading and inspiring,” said Midha. “I look forward to helping to propel this work and the company to the next level.”

Midha has over 20 years of experience in the media and advertising sector, with a track record of transforming businesses, creating new models, developing brands and partnerships and exceeding revenue goals. She has extensive knowledge of digital, video and television advertising, from pioneering digital and cross-screen strategies for major media companies and cable networks, to shepherding new technologies focused on consumer engagement and measurement for premium video.

Most recently, Midha served as president of advertising technology company true[X]. She led the long-term corporate strategy for the company, daily operations, P&L management and product vision, moving the company to record revenue and operating income. During her tenure, she also led true[X] through two acquisitions and integrations, first to The Walt Disney Company in 2019, and then to Gimbal in 2020.

