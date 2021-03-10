ING to nominate Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board

Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh (Dutch, 1963) was a partner at the law firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek from 2016 until December 2020. He also served at the firm as a partner and lawyer from 1988-2009 in Amsterdam, The Hague and London. From 2009-2015 Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh served as chief corporate governance counsel and member of the Executive Board of Royal Ahold. He currently serves as chairman of the Supervisory Board of BE Semiconductor Industries, non-executive chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fortino Capital Partners and as vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of HAL Holding. He holds a master degree in Law from Utrecht University.

Upon decision by the AGM, the appointment of Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh will be effective as of the end of the AGM on 26 April 2021. The proposed appointment has been approved by the European Central Bank.

It will also be proposed to the AGM to reappoint Margarete Haase and Hans Wijers for a next term of four years as members of the Supervisory Board. They both were first appointed in 2017. After completing his four year term since appointment in 2017, Jan Peter Balkenende will on his request retire from the Supervisory Board at the end of the AGM 2021 to focus on other future activities.

Hans Wijers, chairman of the ING Supervisory Board said: “We regret but respect Jan Peter’s decision not to seek reappointment. His national and international experience and network were of great benefit to us over the past years. On behalf of the Supervisory Board I want to thank Jan Peter for his valuable contributions to ING.”

The full details of all AGM proposals are included in the proxy materials for ING’s 2021 AGM to be held on 26 April 2021. The proxy materials, including the agenda for the AGM, will be made available at www.ing.com/agm on 12 March 2021.

