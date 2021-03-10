 

10.03.2021

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Intention to hold AGM

Jersey, 10 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS),
("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a
leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real
estate in Central Europe, announces today that it will hold its annual general
meeting ("AGM") at 09:00 a.m. (Jersey time) on Friday, 26 March 2021 at the
offices of Aztec Financial Services (Jersey) Limited at 11-15 Seaton Place, St
Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH.

Due to the present travel restrictions and precautions to protect public health
and acknowledging official advice from the States of Jersey, there will be no
provision for shareholders to physically attend the AGM with participation by
shareholders at the AGM to be by teleconference only.
At this AGM the Company will seek approval from its Shareholders on the
following matters:

* (i)receiving the Annual Accounts;
* (ii)the re-election of Directors;
* (iii)the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditors of the
Company;
* (iv)authorising the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration;
* (v)renewing the limited authority conferred on the Directors to offer Scrip
Dividend
* (vi)conferring a limited authority on the Directors to buyback the Company's
Shares;
* (vii)renewing the limited authority conferred on the Directors to issue Shares
and/or securities convertible into Shares; and
* (viii)conferring a limited authority on the Directors to issue quasi-equity
securities.

A circular providing further details of the proposed resolutions for the AGM and
supporting documentation have been published and are available on the Company's
website (www.aere.com [http://www.aere.com/]).
For further information:
FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey

Atrium is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in
the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that
apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are
subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value
of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of
future results.



EANS-General Meeting Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

