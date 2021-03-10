--------------------------------------------------------------------------------General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------10.03.2021Atrium European Real Estate LimitedIntention to hold AGMJersey, 10 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS),("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), aleading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail realestate in Central Europe, announces today that it will hold its annual generalmeeting ("AGM") at 09:00 a.m. (Jersey time) on Friday, 26 March 2021 at theoffices of Aztec Financial Services (Jersey) Limited at 11-15 Seaton Place, StHelier, Jersey, JE4 0QH.Due to the present travel restrictions and precautions to protect public healthand acknowledging official advice from the States of Jersey, there will be noprovision for shareholders to physically attend the AGM with participation byshareholders at the AGM to be by teleconference only.At this AGM the Company will seek approval from its Shareholders on thefollowing matters:* (i)receiving the Annual Accounts;* (ii)the re-election of Directors;* (iii)the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditors of theCompany;* (iv)authorising the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration;* (v)renewing the limited authority conferred on the Directors to offer ScripDividend* (vi)conferring a limited authority on the Directors to buyback the Company'sShares;* (vii)renewing the limited authority conferred on the Directors to issue Sharesand/or securities convertible into Shares; and* (viii)conferring a limited authority on the Directors to issue quasi-equitysecurities.A circular providing further details of the proposed resolutions for the AGM andsupporting documentation have been published and are available on the Company'swebsite (www.aere.com [http://www.aere.com/]).-Ends-For further information:FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard SunderlandClaire TurveyAtrium is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated anddomiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission asa certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchangeand the Euronext Amsterdam. Appropriate professional advice should be sought inthe case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements thatapply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments aresubject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The valueof investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee offuture results.Further inquiry note:For further information:FTI Consulting Inc.:+44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard SunderlandClaire TurveyRichard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedSeaton Place 11-15UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islandsphone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113FAX:mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comWWW: http://www.aere.comISIN: JE00B3DCF752indexes:stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4859859OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited