 

Decama Capital Ltd's Sale of £10.5 Million London Property Becomes Largest Lot Sold by Allsop in an Auction

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decama Capital Ltd (TASE: DCMA), a leading Israeli investment company headquartered in the UK and listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is delighted to announce the sale completion of a £10.5 million property in Ruislip Manor, London. The lot, comprised of a freehold parade, was sold via leading UK property consultancy company Allsop at its December online commercial auction, becoming the largest lot sold by the company on a digital auction contract to date.

Key features of the Ruislip Manor property include a parade of 14 shops, 18 flats and land to the rear, a total accommodation extending to 2,084.75 sq. m (22,440 sq. ft), and a total site area of 0.83 acres (0.335 hectares). The property also sits adjacent to Ruislip Manor Underground Station (Metropolitan Line).

The announcement comes as Decama Capital Ltd looks to expand and explore new investment opportunities, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

Nate Lorenzi, CEO of Decama Capital Ltd, said: "The sale of this property is a milestone event for Decama Capital Ltd and we look ahead to continuing to grow our investment portfolio over the coming year."

About Decama Capital Ltd

Decama Capital Ltd is an Israeli investment company listed on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and headquartered in London. Decama Capital engages in real estate activities, management and operation of properties for rent and sale.

Link: https://www.decama.com/



