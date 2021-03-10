Decama Capital Ltd's Sale of £10.5 Million London Property Becomes Largest Lot Sold by Allsop in an Auction

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decama Capital Ltd (TASE: DCMA), a leading Israeli investment company headquartered in the UK and listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is delighted to announce the sale completion of a £10.5 million property in Ruislip Manor, London. The lot, comprised of a freehold parade, was sold via leading UK property consultancy company Allsop at its December online commercial auction, becoming the largest lot sold by the company on a digital auction contract to date.

Key features of the Ruislip Manor property include a parade of 14 shops, 18 flats and land to the rear, a total accommodation extending to 2,084.75 sq. m (22,440 sq. ft), and a total site area of 0.83 acres (0.335 hectares). The property also sits adjacent to Ruislip Manor Underground Station (Metropolitan Line).