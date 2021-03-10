 

DGAP-News EcoGraf Limited: Positive Response to Proposed US$60m Epanko Debt Financing

EcoGraf Limited: Positive Response to Proposed US$60m Epanko Debt Financing

Positive Response to Proposed US$60m Epanko Debt Financing

EcoGraf Limited (ACN 117 330 757) ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to report encouraging progress to secure Tanzanian Government approval for the KfW IPEX-Bank US$60 million Epanko Graphite Mine ("Epanko") debt financing proposal. KfW IPEX-Bank is part of KfW, the development bank of the Federal Republic of Germany and one of the world's largest development financiers.

Following discussions with the Tanzanian Ministry of Minerals, Mining Commission, Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Tanzania, KfW IPEX-Bank and the Company have developed a debt financing structure that fully complies with Tanzania's new mineral legislation relating to banking arrangements and will enable construction of the long-life, high quality Epanko flake graphite operation.

After conducting further joint briefings with KfW IPEX-Bank to present the proposed financing arrangements to the Government of Tanzania and its wholly-owned development bank, TIB Development Bank, the Company has received confirmation from TIB Development Bank that it would like to progress the Epanko funding transaction.

The next steps will involve completion of due diligence processes, preparation of loan documentation and formal approvals from the Governments of Germany and Tanzania.

Epanko to Make a Significant Contribution to Tanzania

EcoGraf has invested over US$20m in Tanzania over the last 7 years to prepare Epanko for construction, including:

- Completion of a bankable feasibility study for an initial 60,000 tonne per year operation. The study was led by GR Engineering Services Limited and involved input from contractors and consultants in Tanzania and overseas. It confirmed that Epanko will be a highly profitable, long-life and scalable new graphite mining operation.

- Receipt of Environmental Approval.

- Grant of Mining Licence.

- Receipt of approval for Relocation Action Plan that involves new housing, school, church and medical dispensary for affected persons.

