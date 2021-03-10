SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home bedding market size is expected to reach USD 147.09 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028 . The market is driven by the increasing consumer preference for adjustable beds, which has progressed in the lockdown caused by Covid-19 as an aid to suitably adjust the work-from-home culture. This trend has risen the penetration of customizable mattresses and bed linens, thereby boosting the market growth. Higher residential growth across regions indicating rising housing construction as well as housing permits is bound to revamp the market demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The regional demand for home bedding products is anticipated to grow due to the increase in the purchasing power of consumers, rising housing constructions, and growing consumer awareness regarding quality as well as sustainable bedding products

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the market by accounting for 68.9% share in 2020

By type, the bed linen segment held the largest share of 31.6% in 2020 owing to its higher penetration across households

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Home Bedding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows, Blankets), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/home-bedding-market

According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the construction of a total of 32,500 dwellings was permitted in Germany in November 2020. Compared with the corresponding period of 2019, this is an increase of 8.9% or 2,700 dwellings. However, the industry also faces significant instances of uncertainties projected by the International Sleep Products Association in 2018. For instance, the U.S. mattress industry has been affected by international trade. While imports of finished mattresses have continued to surge, their long-term significance is complicated by both higher tariffs on finished mattresses and many components, and a pending antidumping investigation on mattresses from China.