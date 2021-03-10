 

SangSom Thai Rum Unlocks the New Drinking Experience with the "Bucket For 1"

In Post-Lockdown Thailand, NOT SHARING IS THE NEW CARING

BANGKOK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SangSom Thai Rum brand reveals the new drinking experience with the "Bucket For 1", a SangSom's redesigned alcoholic bucket features a special lid design. This caring bucket is a part of its "Not Sharing is the New Caring" campaign aiming to ensure Thais and visitors can enjoy the new partying experience during the pandemic with consideration and social responsibility.

SangSom redesigned the iconic "Sharing Bucket", a popular alcoholic bucket at the famous full moon party in Thailand, to be a "Bucket For 1", to ensure safe partying for all shaping new behaviour under the current climate. The new design is made perfect for individuals, and has a special lid design that lets party-goers twist and turn to mark the initials to prevent mix-up. Giving a whole new meaning to responsible drinking and partying.

Thailand is one of the most successful countries in containing the pandemic, it's also one of the first to lift its lockdown regulations. As of now, the 'new normal' life has resumed in the land of smiles. With people getting back together, but with some precautionary measures and new etiquette, such as the saying that 'sharing is not caring' anymore.

Find out more about "Bucket For 1" at https://youtu.be/JRoqsn_s3hk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453429/bucket_for_1_9march.jpg

 



