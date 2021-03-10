In connection with the opening of new ISINs under the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2020, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms.

Danish Ship Finance issues new fixed rate non-callable bullet bond (SMB) with maturity date 1 January 2030.

﻿ New Final Bond Terms for the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2020

The Final Bond Terms are stated below.

The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/ .



ISIN Capital Centre Currency Opening date Maturity DK0004132917 Institute in General DKK 12 March 2021 1 January 2030

Questions may be addressed to Head of Funding, Casper Fries, tel +45 33 33 93 33, IR@skibskredit.dk





