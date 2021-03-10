init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes to the Supervisory Board a dividend increase to EUR 0.55 per share (previous year: EUR 0.40)

The Managing Board of init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) today decided - based on preliminary, unaudited results - to propose to the Supervisory Board an increase of the dividend for the financial year 2020 to EUR 0.55 per share. In the past financial year, init recorded an increase in operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 20 per cent to well over EUR 19m (previous year: EUR 16.2m).

By increasing the dividend, the Managing Board would like to send a signal of the company's growing earning power and allow shareholders to participate accordingly in the company's success. While at the same time, the balance sheet profit is also to be used to strengthen the company's substance for necessary future investments and further growth.

After adoption of the audited annual financial statements and subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, the corresponding appropriation of the balance sheet profit will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 May 2021 for resolution.



