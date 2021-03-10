 

Maxar Completes SPIDER Robotic Arm Critical Design Review

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that the SPace Infrastructure DExterous Robot (SPIDER) it is developing for NASA completed its Critical Design Review (CDR). SPIDER is a robotic assembly and manufacturing demonstration included on NASA’s upcoming On-Orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing-1 (OSAM-1) mission. With the CDR complete, Maxar remains on track to deliver the SPIDER hardware to NASA in the first half of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005292/en/

This SPIDER rendering shows the robotic arm assembling individual antenna reflector components into one large reflector. Image Credit: Maxar Technologies

SPIDER will demonstrate the ability to robotically assemble and reconfigure spacecraft components while on-orbit. This revolutionary process could allow satellites, telescopes and other systems to use larger and more powerful components that might not fit into a standard rocket fairing when fully assembled. SPIDER will be integrated with the spacecraft bus Maxar is also building for OSAM-1, which will refuel a government-owned satellite that was not originally designed to be serviced on-orbit. Specifically, for OSAM-1, SPIDER will assemble in space seven individual antenna reflector elements to construct one large, precisely shaped antenna reflector.

Maxar has previously delivered six robotic arms for NASA’s Mars rovers and landers, including the Sample Handling Assembly robotic arm on the recently landed Perseverance Rover.

The SPIDER CDR took place over a four-day period in February and demonstrated that the arm design meets NASA mission requirements. NASA missions undergo multiple rigorous technical and programmatic reviews as they proceed through the phases of development prior to launch. The CDR is one of several NASA mission milestones, culminating with the spacecraft’s launch.

“The innovative robotics technologies we are developing for SPIDER have the potential to enable an entirely new era of space infrastructure,” said Robert Curbeam, Maxar’s Senior Vice President of Space Capture. “SPIDER is one of many game-changing programs we have at Maxar. We hope to see this technology leveraged for a multitude of commercial and government space missions, including commercial satellite servicing, in-space telescope assembly and human exploration on the Moon and beyond under NASA’s Artemis program.”

