 

Ascent Solar Completes New Funding Agreement and Full Settlement of Secured Promissory Note

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 12:00  |  32   |   |   

THORNTON, CO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTC-PK: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announces the completion of a new funding agreement and full settlement of a secured promissory note.

On March 4, 2021, the Company entered into a common stock purchase agreement (“SPA”) with a private investor (the “Investor”) for the purchase of up to 75,000,000 shares of Common Stock of the Company at the fixed price of $0.04 per share (“New Shares”). At closing on March 9, 2021, the Company issued 75,000,000 New Shares to the Investor in exchange for $3,000,000 of gross proceeds.

On March 9, 2021, the Company entered into a settlement agreement (“Settlement”) with our current secured promissory note holder, Global Ichiban Limited (“Global”). Pursuant to the Settlement, the Company issued 168,000,000 shares of Common Stock of the Company (“Settlement Shares”) to Global in exchange for the cancellation of the outstanding secured promissory note of $5,800,000 (the “Secured Note”). The Secured Note, with a maturity date of September 30, 2022, had a variable-rate conversion feature that entitles Global to convert into shares of Common Stock of the Company at 80% of the 5-day average closing bid-price prior to any conversion. The Secured Note also has a substantial lien on the Company’s assets including intellectual property. Following the Settlement, the lien shall be removed resulting in unencumbering all of the Company’s assets. Refer to 8-K filing on March 10, 2021 for more details of the Settlement.

“I am pleased to have reached another milestone in our ongoing restructuring and recapitalization effort which began in early 2020,” commented Victor Lee, President and CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. “The new funding agreement, completed at a fixed rate above the prevailing stock price, underscores the confidence and belief the Investor has in Ascent Solar as we embark upon a new era for the Company. The Settlement with Global represents icing on the cake as the deal has not only turned a debt holder into a long-term shareholder of the Company, it also frees up all of our encumbered assets and moves the Company closer to cleaning up our balance sheet and being debt free.”

Mr. Lee concluded, “Despite our restructuring delays that were exacerbated by COVID-19, our team proved to be resilient. We are optimistic and look forward to stronger years ahead, as our high-value PV market focus, particularly in the space and near-space segment, begins to take shape. We will continue to update our shareholders regularly as we make continued progress.”

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc:

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels.  Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies in both 2010 and 2015 by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions for 2011. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. More information can be found at www.AscentSolar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ascent Solar Technologies

Investor Relations: IR@AscentSolar.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascent Solar Completes New Funding Agreement and Full Settlement of Secured Promissory Note THORNTON, CO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTC-PK: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announces the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare ...
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Director/PDMR shareholding
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...