Nightfood Sleep-Friendly Ice Cream Teams With Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association to Reach Young Growing Families

Nightfood COO Jennifer Mitchell is Vice Chairman of the JPMA. As the official ice cream of the American Pregnancy Association, Nightfood is proud to be a part of this association and their mission to support children’s safety. Nightfood looks forward to actively supporting this mission in 2021 and beyond. As part of this partnership, Nightfood will participate during JPMA’s National Safety Month in September, sponsored in recent years by Walmart.

Tarrytown, NY, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, announced today that the Company is now a member of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA).

The JPMA is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children’s products. Members of the organization account for 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America.

“With the Nightfood launch into Walmart a few weeks away, we see great value in partnering with the JPMA and some of the other member brands,” commented Mitchell. “A partnership with the JPMA can help grow awareness of Nightfood in pregnant households and young, growing families. The partnership is something we’ve been anticipating internally for months and is a better fit now with broader retail distribution across the country.”

Founded by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association in 1983, Baby Safety Month occurs every September and offers an opportunity for parents and retailers to brush up on baby-proof safety standards and tips. Every year, JPMA offers toolkits to manufacturers, retailers, doctors, and parents to help educate them on childhood safety.

Experts recommend that new parents familiarize themselves with baby safety guidelines and products early in their pregnancy, so items can be included on the baby registry list.

Other prominent JPMA member companies include Baby Bjorn, Boppy, Britax, Chicco, Combi, EvenFlo, Fisher-Price, Graco, Joovy, Kidco, Kolcraft, Lansinoh, MAM Baby, Lumi, Munchkin, Nuk, and Peg-Perego.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.