New Final Bond Terms for the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2020
Danish Ship Finance issues new floating rate non-callable bullet bond (SMB) with maturity date 1 January 2029.
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2020, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms are stated below.
The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/.
|ISIN
|Capital Centre
|Currency
|Opening date
|Maturity
|DK0004133055
|Institute in General
|DKK
|12 March 2021
|1 January 2029
Questions may be addressed to Head of Funding, Casper Fries, tel +45 33 33 93 33, IR@skibskredit.dk
