Radware’s New Integrated Application Delivery & Protection Offers Comprehensive Advanced Application Security and Availability

Alteon’s Integrated Application Protection allows enterprises to simply and securely scale deployment of applications across multiple environments, supporting legacy data centers, private and public clouds, enabled by one centralized controller and a global elastic license. Alteon is one of the only ADCs in the market to provide this comprehensive protection for all applications on a single platform based on an organization’s specific traffic needs.

MAHWAH, N.J., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware , (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that it has integrated additional application security into its Alteon line of Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) to provide comprehensive protection in one platform across all environments. Alteon’s new Integrated Application Protection includes a Web Application Firewall (WAF) to protect from web-based attacks, Bot Manager to block malicious automated threats, and Application Programming Interface (API) protection to secure APIs and provide full visibility on API targeted threats.

Radware Alteon works with Radware’s Global Elastic License (GEL), allowing customers to buy a single application delivery and security license and deploy across all environments. By relying on one GEL for the entire organization, application delivery and protection services can be scaled up and down depending upon where and when they are needed.

According to Shira Sagiv, Vice President of Product Portfolio, Radware, “As enterprises continue their transition to the cloud, they are creating new applications that reside across multiple environments, each with its own interfaces and tools to facilitate secure application delivery. Consequently, the application attack surface is more expansive than it has ever been exposing organizations to greater and more complex threats. Our latest version of Alteon addresses this challenge with an integrated application protection offering applicable for all environments, unifying application delivery and protection across our customers’ private, public, and hybrid cloud infrastructures.”

Alteon’s centralized service management and control capability provides an easy-to-use interface to simplify provisioning and monitoring of application delivery and security services. Its highly automated platform considerably reduces the need for human intervention, allowing enterprisers to more easily manage and maintain their applications while minimizing dependency on app security experts. Alteon’s auto learning algorithm provides protection that is constantly optimized, thereby reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.