 

Long-term Incentive Programme – Annual Grant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

Today, Maersk Drilling announces annual grants for 2021 under its long-term incentive programme (“LTI”) in accordance with its Remuneration Policy.

Executive Management, key employees and certain other employees (the “Participants”) will be eligible to receive a number of restricted share units (“RSUs”) free of charge. RSUs are granted on a revolving basis and neither grant nor vesting of RSUs depend on the achievement of specific goals. The vesting period for the RSUs is three years from the date of grant. Upon vesting, the Participants will receive free of charge a number of shares in Maersk Drilling equal to the number of RSUs vested to the extent they have not lapsed. Generally, non-vested RSUs will lapse in case of a Participant’s resignation during the vesting period.

Executive Management will not be able to sell any vesting shares until the total period from grant (inclusive of the vesting period) is five years, i.e. a holding period of two years in addition to the three-year vesting period. In addition, Executive Management and key employees are subject to a share ownership requirement of twice the annual LTI grant level applicable, i.e. corresponding to up to two years’ fixed pay.

Around 145,000 RSUs are expected to be granted to the Participants under the LTI in 2021. Based on the volume-weighted average price of Maersk Drilling’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen over the five trading days following the publication of the Annual Report for 2020, the value of the 2021 LTI grants is estimated to be approximately DKK 34 million. Maersk Drilling intends to use treasury shares to meet its obligations to deliver shares under the LTI.

For further information on the LTI, reference is made to the Remuneration Policy and the Annual Remuneration Report for 2020 available on Maersk Drilling’s website.

For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Long-term Incentive Programme – Annual Grant Today, Maersk Drilling announces annual grants for 2021 under its long-term incentive programme (“LTI”) in accordance with its Remuneration Policy. Executive Management, key employees and certain other employees (the “Participants”) will be …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare ...
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Director/PDMR shareholding
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Maersk Drilling releases Annual Report for 2020: Safeguarding performance in a challenging environment

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
4
Maersk Drilling