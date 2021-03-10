CashtoCode announces new leadership team and record growth figures

Thousands turning to cash payment options during pandemic

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CashtoCode, the instant cash payment service for online merchants, today announced its new leadership team following a hugely successful 12 months. iGaming is a key market for CashtoCode and by offering operators access to a new market sector of customers who prefer cash payments, CashtoCode grew revenues by 500% in 2020. It also added more than 100 new merchants to its platform and can now be used by customers across 150,000 retail locations in Europe (including thousands of Paypoint locations in the UK, as well as gas stations and supermarkets). CashtoCode's unique approach is its highly controlled, closed loop cash deposit mechanism. The service is designed to make compliance easy for merchants and iGaming operators, and eliminate fraud/money laundering concerns – since its cash deposit codes can only be redeemed by customers verified by the merchant and cannot be transferred between individuals.

The new team consists of three accomplished payments and iGaming professionals, with vast experience building international payment products and navigating complex regulatory landscapes. The objective of the new leadership team will be to continue CashtoCode's growth trajectory, winning more new merchants, new users, and expanding geographically: